Michael Tingle, 25, of Walla Walla plead guilty to charges stemming from one of two incidents this October.
Tingle, appearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning, admitted to stealing from Walmart.
He was arrested by College Place police in early October for allegedly stealing granola bars from the College Place Walmart, a place from which he'd been banned.
Tingle pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree trespassing from that incident.
Tingle is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14 for those crimes.
He is still facing charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful firearm possession stemming from an incident that happened two days after his Walmart arrest.
Tingle is alleged to have broken into a Walla Walla business and stolen a gun.
His bail is set at $25,000 for that case, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Tingle made news two years ago when he stole a retirement home bus and drove it from Walla Walla to Prescott.