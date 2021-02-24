A Walla Walla man in jail on multiple burglary and theft charges has been accused of custodial assault while being housed at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Michael A. Tingle, 25, allegedly attacked someone on staff while he was in jail, leading to the felony charge and another appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday morning.
Tingle told Judge M. Scott Wolfram that he didn't want a lawyer, but prosecutors requested that he be appointed one anyway, and Wolfram assigned Julie Carlson Straube.
Wolfram set Tingle's bond at $20,000 and said his arraignment would be scheduled after he had a chance to meet with Carlson Straube and determine his ability to represent himself.