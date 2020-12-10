A Walla Walla man who caused a scene at a local day care, including attacking workers there, took an Alford plea in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday morning.
Henry Hubbard, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and child custodial interference.
Taking an Alford plea means Hubbard admits the state has enough evidence to charge him of the crimes presented, but he still believes he is not guilty.
He was not given a sentencing hearing, but an informational session was scheduled for Monday to further discuss sentencing options.
Hubbard was arrested in August after he illegally entered a day care where his son was staying. He assaulted a worker who told him to wear a mask and who said the boy's mother had to give permission for someone else to pick him up from day care.