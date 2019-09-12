PASCO — A Walla Walla man was injured Wednesday evening on Highway 182 in Franklin County when he failed to reduce speed on his motorcycle and struck two vehicles.
Mark A. Fowler, 58, was riding his black 2007 Harley Davidson FLSTC just before 5:24 p.m. near Pasco when Charles H. Sitler, 67, of Kennewick, stopped suddenly to avoid traffic in his white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and Fowler clipped another black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Arthur J. Fowler, 52, of College Place, and struck Sitler’s truck.
Mark Fowler was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for his injuries and his bike was towed. His condition was unknown by press time today.
The other two weren’t injured and their vehicles were driven from the scene.