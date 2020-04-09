A Walla Walla man was injured this morning on U.S. Highway 12 near Rees Avenue after his car was struck by another vehicle.
Derek Z. Rasheed, 61, was driving his 2009 Volkswagen Jetta west and slowed to exit the highway at Rees Avenue just before 10:41 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Meanwhile, Lacey R. Hender, 32, of Walla Walla, also was driving west in a 1987 Lincoln Town Car and struck the back of a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Pavel A. Polishchuk, 36, of Walla Walla.
The Ram struck the rear of Rasheed’s vehicle, making it go off the road, strike a power pole and mailbox.
Rasheed was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with injuries.
No one else was injured, including an infant and two adults in Hender’s vehicle. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.
All vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Hender was charged for failure to the yield-of-way.