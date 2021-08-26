A man who was seen on video getting shot by Walla Walla police with pepper balls appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court this week and had a pretrial release revoked.
Miguel A. Reyes, 28, was identified by police as the man in the video getting pulled over and eventually shot with PepperBall rounds at the intersection of Melrose Street and North Wilbur Avenue Monday night, Aug. 23. Police said he had felony warrants and had eluded police earlier this summer, according to court documents.
Reyes made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning where Judge Brandon L. Johnson set his bail at $20,000, plus $20,000 on another case where he had been granted a pretrial release, for a total bail of $40,000.
Johnson revoked Reyes' the release on the pending case, which involves alleged stolen vehicle possession in September 2020.
According to court records, Reyes had been spotted a few times in July and August by Walla Walla Police Department officers, including an incident where he reportedly drove erratically and tried to avoid getting confronted by police.
Police said Reyes had a warrant for his arrest and pulled him over Monday night in a "high-risk stop," but he refused commands to surrender himself, according to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, a spokesperson for the department.
Fulmer said Reyes took some steps toward officers, which is when they fired pepper balls on him.
In the video published on a local social media group, officers can be seen firing the projectiles at Reyes while a woman near him can be heard yelling. Reyes can't be fully seen in the video as a truck obscures him from vision. The woman was not arrested.
Reyes was injured after getting shot by the pepper balls and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then taken to the Walla Walla County Jail shortly after, Fulmer said.
Police recommended charges for eluding police, obstructing law enforcement and reckless driving, but prosecutors filed just one charge for eluding — a Class C felony.
Reyes' attorney, Nicholas Holce, said in court that Reyes had not been feeling well and they'd been trying to set up a new court date but weren't able to do so before the arrest Monday.
Court documents show that Reyes had a warrant activated in mid-July and had an appearance for a change-of-plea for his previous case rescheduled a few times since then.
Reyes was still listed on the jail's online roster as of Thursday afternoon.
Reyes pleaded guilty in 2019 to driving under the influence and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without possession. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, minus 114 days for time already served in jail for those crimes.
He also has several other past convictions in Walla Walla County, according to the Washington Courts database.
PepperBall is a brand of less-lethal weaponry that fires projectiles similar to paint-ball guns, but the rounds are instead filled with an irritant similar to pepper spray.