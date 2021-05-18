A man connected to a string of mail and package thefts in December recently pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court to new theft-related charges.
John A. Chlipala, 55, of Walla Walla was arraigned Friday, May 14, on charges of possessing and trafficking stolen property, both Class B felonies.
Chlipala waived his right to a speedy trial. A pretrial date was set by Judge M. Scott Wolfram for July 27, and a tentative trial date is set for Aug. 3.
According to the Washington Courts database, Chlipala first appeared in court for the new charges on April 22.
Chlipala has another pretrial hearing set for July 7 in a separate case involving a string of mail and package thefts from December, according to the database.
Another man, Daniel A. Rhoads, 31, identified by police as Chlipala's son, pleaded guilty in April to stolen mail possession in connection with the December case.