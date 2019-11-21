A Walla Walla man sentenced last week to seven and a half years in prison for rape has filed an appeal with the state.
Jacob N. Cox, 35, was found guilty of second-degree rape by a jury on Sept. 11, after a half-day of deliberations and about six days of arguments, testimonies and evidence in trial.
He was charged in April 2017 of raping a woman at her 40th birthday party in June 2016 in her Walla Walla home. Delays by prosecutors and defendants and scheduling conflicts slowed proceedings.
Throughout the case, Cox maintained his innocence, and his Seattle-based appeals attorney, Lenell Nussbaum, said she filed an appeal last Thursday, the day he was sentenced.
She said she’s waiting to receive a case number, after which she has 30 days to order transcripts and file the clerk’s papers designation. The appeals process usually takes one or two years, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern noted the action during his sentencing.
“He thinks ... he can beat this in the court of appeals, but they don’t look at that (family/friends’ support) during appeals,” Mulhern said, explaining that how the case was handled and other factors played more in a decision.
Nussbaum filed a notice of appeal for the judgment and sentence with the state Court of Appeals, Division Three, which appeared Friday in the Walla Walla County Clerk’s office. Cox’s family was raising $40,000 for attorney fees, according to social media posts.
Cox’s sentence included the prison sentence, minus to-be-determined credit for time served, as well as to-be-determined restitution, no contact with the victim for life, and $1,335.70 in fines and fees.
Court records reveal details of the crime.
The victim told police she invited family and friends to her party June 18, 2016. In the early morning of June 19, six people remained, including the woman, Cox and Cox’s fiancée.
At some point, the three were on the victim’s bed.
During the assault, the woman awoke and shoved Cox away from her, records stated, after which he woke up his still-sleeping fiancée and they left.
The state crime lab found Cox’s DNA on the woman’s underwear, according to court records.