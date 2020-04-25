A 23-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested Thursday after attempting to elude an officer who observed him in what appeared to be a drug deal.
Jesus Manuel Reyes had his first appearance Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Authorities say he was spotted shortly after 3:34 p.m. on B Street by a College Place Police Department officer observing Reyes in what appeared to be a drug deal. The police had been alerted of possible drug deals in the area so an officer was parked nearby.
When the officer then saw Reyes fail to stop at a stop sign at B Street and Evans Avenue, he notified dispatchers and followed Reyes, who failed to yield at another intersection, court documents say. No other cars were on the road, but Reyes failed to stop for the officer.
When Reyes turned onto Wallula Avenue, he sped to more than 80 mph in the 35 mph zone. For community safety, the officer terminated the traffic stop, authorities said. Reyes was also allegedly traveling into oncoming traffic and black smoke was coming from the exhaust of the 2000 Dodge Intrepid he was driving.
Just as the officer pulled a nearby Washington State Patrol trooper spotted Reyes and picked up the chase on westbound U.S. Highway 12.
With mechanical failure, Reyes' vehicle stopped on the highway near Spalding Road. He was arrested by the Washington State Patrol for investigation of two counts of felony attempting to elude a police vehicle and taken to Walla Walla County Jail.
With a warrant to search the vehicle, College Place officers found a marijuana cigarette and open marijuana container on the driver’s seat, along with a black and silver Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat.
Reyes, a convicted felon, was also charged with investigation of reckless driving and first-degree unlawful firearm possession.
Bail was set at $5,000 during his first appearance Friday.