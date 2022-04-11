A Walla Walla man who recently had two charges of rape dismissed because the court could not locate his alleged victims and who was convicted of identity theft and forgery in a separate case was arrested again and will face trial for second-degree burglary in May.
Benjamin Garcia Jr., 43, was accused of raping the two women on separate occasions in 2020 and drugging them. He was also accused of recording one of the rapes and selling the video and of taking one of the women to another man’s house to be raped.
According to a motion by the prosecution to dismiss these charges without prejudice, the state didn’t think it could prove the crimes beyond reasonable doubt without the participation of the two women.
Because the charges were dropped in October 2021 without prejudice, they can be refiled later if the women can be located.
At the same time that his rape charges were dismissed, Garcia pleaded guilty to first-degree identity theft, a class B felony, and two counts of forgery, a class C felony.
Because he was in jail for nearly a year pending trial on the sex crime charges while also being held on the identity theft and forgery charges, he was sentenced to a year and given credit for 361 days served.
A few months after being released, Garcia was arrested on the second-degree burglary charge, a class B felony.
According to the arrest report, Garcia is accused of breaking into a car shop with three others — Earl K. Phillips IV, 20; Steven R Logan, 41; and Kayla R. Martindale, 31 — and tampering with vehicles on Feb. 13 of this year.
Garcia is scheduled for trial on May 11. He has a pre-trial hearing on April 19.