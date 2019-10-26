A Walla Walla man was cleared this week of a first-degree child rape charge.
Gerald Candelario Gonzalez Jr., 26, was accused of raping an 8-year-old boy on June 1. However, the case was dismissed on Oct. 22 because “given the likely defenses to be presented at trial, the state is unable to prove every element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” records stated.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said “all of the elements” would’ve been difficult to prove, and the state was “unable to corroborate the allegations sufficient to prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The case was dismissed without prejudice, which enables it to be refiled if more evidence becomes available, he said.
Candelario Gonzalez pleaded not guilty July 8 and was granted money at the public’s expense for an investigator on July 1.
Police said the boy was swimming at a friend’s home on Martha Street when the alleged assault occurred, records stated. Candelario Gonzalez appeared to be “on drugs,” according to court documents.
The boy later told his mother of the assault, records stated, and he was interviewed by a Child Protective Services investigator.
Candelario Gonzalez was convicted in 2014 to conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
In that case, he made a plea deal with prosecutors to have several other charges dropped related to his involvement in a 2013 drive-by shooting in Walla Walla that injured a man and woman. His sentence included 49 days in jail with credit for 49 served.