A Walla Walla man was cited for DUI with possible charges pending after a two-vehicle crash that killed a Tri-Cities man late night Friday, March 5.
Jesus A. Chavez, 42, is suspected of being under the influence during a crash that also injured him at about 11:55 p.m. along state Route 14, roughly 6 miles east of Paterson, Washington, according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
Chavez was transported with unspecified injuries to Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. The hospital was unreachable by phone Saturday, March 6.
Killed in the crash was Manuel Guajardo, 68, of Kennewick, according to the report.
Chavez was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra east along a straight stretch of the highway and swerved into the westbound lane, striking Guajardo's 2000 Volkswagen Beetle head on, WSP reported.
Both cars were totaled, and both men were wearing seat belts, the report noted.
According to a tweet from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the highway was closed for about two hours while the scene was cleared.