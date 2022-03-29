A Walla Walla man was acquitted of two drug charges and convicted of obstructing an officer in his second of back-to-back trials Friday, March 25. Trial for his third case, involving robbery, kidnapping and more, was moved to June.
Christopher M. Crump, 28, was found not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court of possession with intent to deliver both meth and heroin. He was found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
The trial began Wednesday, March 23, one day after Crump was convicted of stolen vehicle possession and criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when he was released from jail.
Obstructing a law enforcement officer is a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 354 days in jail. A sentencing hearing has not been set, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, Crump’s next trial — in which he faces his most serious charges — has been delayed.
He’s now set to stand trial on June 14 for first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
The first four of the above charges are Class A felonies carrying maximum penalties of life in prison.
Crump — while still awaiting trial on the other two cases — is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cell phone, cash and other items in December 2021, according to the arrest report.
Crump was scheduled to go before a jury April 4 but agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial last week so it could be moved back. Crump had previously declined to waive the right for his first two trials.
