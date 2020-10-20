Bail was set at $100,000 Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Walla Walla man accused of rape, human trafficking and other charges.
Benjamin Garcia Jr., 42, had his first appearance in court Monday morning after his arrest Sunday.
Law enforcement officials say he drugged and raped two women.
According to court documents, one victim told a Walla Walla Police Department officer Saturday that in August Garcia first drugged her with a doctored beverage and then raped her, as did two other men.
Garcia reportedly recorded the rape, she said.
The woman said she learned of the video’s existence afterword through text messages and that Garcia was trying to sell or charge people to watch the video.
After she confronted Garcia at his house, Garcia would not allow her to leave for a time.
On Sunday another woman reported to police that Garcia had on Saturday given her methamphetamine and demanded sexual favors for doing so. This woman also reported being given a drugged beverage and blacking out, charging documents said.
The second woman told an officer Garcia had driven her to an address in College Place afterward, where another man unknown to the victim raped her.
Garcia was arrested and lodged in Walla Walla County Jail. On Monday he was formally charged with second-degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment, according to Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney Jim Nagle.