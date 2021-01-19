One man has a fractured jaw and another has been booked into Walla Walla County Jail following an assault late Monday.
Diego L. Ramos, 27, was arrested after attacking another man in the 200 block of Willard Street at about 11 p.m., according to court documents.
The man had taken food to his girlfriend’s house and was returning to his vehicle when Ramos came from behind and began hitting the man in the face, an eyewitness told investigators with the Walla Walla Police Department.
Once the man had made it back inside the vehicle with help from his uncle, Ramos then tapped against the passenger window with a revolver, police said.
The uncle drove the injured man to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where diagnosis included a fractured jaw, face lacerations and missing teeth.
The man told an investigator that Ramos struck him multiple times with the firearm and that he’d possibly lost consciousness during the encounter. He said he’d known Ramos in middle school and that Ramos had a previous relationship with the man’s girlfriend.
Ramos is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bail is set at $50,000.