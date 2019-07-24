A Walla Walla man was accused of multiple felonies, assault and other crimes after he allegedly violated protection orders, assaulted his son, and stole items from a bar.
Lucas C. Warneka, 39, was charged in two cases: one, for first-degree burglary, assault in violation of a protection order and harassment, all domestic violence; and another for second-degree burglary and second-degree stolen property possession.
He allegedly went to a home where his son was staying and assaulted him, records stated. Police responded, but Warneka had left. However, he was located nearby with a broken trash can, records stated.
Inside the garbage can were several items allegedly belonging to a bar, Octane, including a dozen bottles of alcohol, keys and more.
Warneka’s arraignment for both cases is scheduled for July 29.