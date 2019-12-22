Walla Walla man charged in drive-by shooting

A Walla Walla man suspected of being a gang member appeared in court Friday in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting earlier this month in the 600 block of Evans Avenue.
Tigger W. Janson, 31, was charged with first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, drive-by shooting and stolen firearm possession.
On Dec. 3, a Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputy was in the area at 1:29 p.m. on an unrelated call, when he was shows three holes on the outside of an apartment near the front door that appeared to be from handgun bullets, records stated. Two of the three rounds went through the wall, while the other went through the wall, and an interior wall, and into the kitchen and wasn’t found. One of the bullets was found inside the clothing of a bedroom dresser, records stated.
The person who showed the deputy the bullet holes said he believed the time of the shooting had been 3:08 a.m. that day. He told the deputy he hesitated to report the shooting earlier because he didn’t want to be a “snitch” or put himself in danger.
His story corroborated a call from another resident to dispatch at 3:25 a.m., stating “a couple possible gunshots 15 minutes before the time of their call,” were heard, records stated, and a vehicle was heard leaving the area.
When the deputy returned later the same day, several shell casings were recovered, records stated.
A nearby security camera with footage was found showing only one vehicle during that time, a white or light-colored mid-2000s minivan.
The vehicle appeared to be owned by Mollie Janson, records stated. She and Tigger Janson were found inside the van and arrested by Walla Walla police at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 3.
Officers found a .380-caliber handgun and ammunition inside the van, records stated.
The gun allegedly was stolen Nov. 25, but Janson told officers he “had taken it off someone previously who had pointed it at him,” records stated.
On Friday, he was denied his release request from a different case, in which he was charged with first-degree unlawful firearm possession and possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. He also was given a $50,000 bond for the new case.