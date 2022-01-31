A Walla Walla man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Jan. 16 robbery of Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
Raul J. Acosta, 39, was jailed Saturday, Jan. 29, and is accused of passing a note to the cashier at the Walla Walla gas station demanding money and leaving the store with cash that amounted to more than $750 but less than $5,000, according to court documents.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram ruled that police had probable cause to arrest Acosta for investigation of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Details on whether formal charges have been filed by the county prosecutor were not available Monday, Jan. 31.
According to their report, Walla Walla police were called to the Conoco station at about 9:12 p.m. Jan. 16.
They were quickly given a description of the man said to have robbed the station, but when they stopped a vehicle leaving the area, they did not connect Acosta, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, with the suspect description.
Later, after viewing Conoco’s video of the alleged robbery, an officer realized Acosta was their suspect.
Acosta was arrested 12 days later and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.
Bail was set at $50,000 bond. According to the jail roaster, Acosta remained in jail as of Monday, Jan. 31.
