Bail has been set at $25,000 for a local man who led a Walla Walla police officer on a brief car chase Monday around midnight on West Maple Street before he crashed into a front yard on Chase Avenue.
Michael W. Naillieux, 51, was driving a gold Honda Accord south on South Third Avenue and turned west onto West Maple Street when a police officer recognized him as having a felony warrant and tried to bring his vehicle to a stop, according to court documents.
The Walla Walla man sped to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran through the stop sign at South Fourth Avenue.
He attempted to turn south on Chase Avenue without slowing for the stop sign and crashed into a front yard on Chase Avenue. He fled the crash scene on foot.
A police dog tracked and found Naillieux under a car.
Officers arrested him at 12:26 a.m. for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction and use of drug paraphernalia, court documents stated.