Bail has been set at $25,000 for a local man who led a Walla Walla police officer on a brief car chase Monday around midnight on West Maple Street before he crashed into a front yard on Chase Avenue.

Michael W. Naillieux, 51, was driving a gold Honda Accord south on South Third Avenue and turned west onto West Maple Street when a police officer recognized him as having a felony warrant and tried to bring his vehicle to a stop, according to court documents.

The Walla Walla man sped to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran through the stop sign at South Fourth Avenue.

He attempted to turn south on Chase Avenue without slowing for the stop sign and crashed into a front yard on Chase Avenue. He fled the crash scene on foot.

A police dog tracked and found Naillieux under a car.

Officers arrested him at 12:26 a.m. for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction and use of drug paraphernalia, court documents stated.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.