A Walla Walla man previously convicted of theft and burglary was arrested again on similar charges.
James D. Dunleavy, 38, made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, April 23, for his latest to charges — second-degree burglary and second-degree theft, Class B and C felonies, respectively.
Dunleavy was arrested early Thursday morning by Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson let Dunleavy out of jail on his own recognizance and permitted Dunleavy to live at his girlfriend's home in Ellensburg, Washington.
Johnson warned Dunleavy that if he didn't show up for his arraignment in two weeks he'd have a warrant put out for arrest.