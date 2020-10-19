A man arrested last week for multiple charges led police on a wild chase down South Ninth Avenue.
Earl K. Phillips IV, 18, of Walla Walla had his bail set at $5,000 Thursday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Phillips’ attempted escape from police began when an officer observed his vehicle and noticed it didn’t have its taillights on, according to a statement from Walla Walla police.
Phillips then reportedly ran two stop signs, and police attempted to pull him over on South Ninth Avenue near the West Main Street intersection. Instead, Phillips sped up, and he ran his vehicle through stoplights at the West Alder and West Poplar intersections while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the statement.
Phillips’ car then reportedly hit two cars at the West Chestnut Street intersection and veered out of control to finally crash into the Life Church parking lot at 611 S. Ninth Ave., according to the statement.
Phillips reportedly tried to flee again while he was in the parking lot, but his car wouldn’t get in gear and was high-centered on a curb.
According to court documents, Phillips was charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving occupied vehicles, one count of attempting to elude police and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
He faces up to seven years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines, according to the documents.