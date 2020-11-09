A Walla Walla man tried to steal two vehicles Monday morning from a home in the 700 block of Village Way and fled the scene in a previously stolen pickup, officers said.
Ronald L. Olson, 53, was arrested and booked into Walla Walla County Corrections around 4:45 a.m. He is being held for investigation of residential burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft in the second-degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Around 4 a.m., Olson allegedly entered the kitchen area of a home, grabbed the keys to a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and drove the SUV down the street, according to a release.
The homeowner reported Olson returned to the home and also tried to steal his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro from the garage, the release stated.
The homeowner interrupted the theft, Public Information Officer Eric Knudson said.
Officers responded to the scene, but Olson had fled in a red Ford F150 pickup that was recently reported stolen from the 200 block of Madison Street, the release stated.
Authorities stopped Olson in the area of Chase Avenue and McAuliff Street and arrested him. All vehicles were recovered, Knudson said.
The homeowner also reported Olson stealing numerous power tools from the garage, according to the release.