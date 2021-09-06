A Walla Walla man was arrested early in the morning of Sunday, Sept. 5, after allegedly ramming a pickup truck into another vehicle before fleeing, losing control of his truck and crashing into a residence, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said.
Jesus Rios, 34, is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail under investigation for two counts of vehicle assault, reckless driving, hit and run, driving with a suspended license and two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
At 12:37 a.m. officers were to dispatched to find a truck crashed into a house near Stevens and Bernard streets.
The press release said officers were told that a man intentionally rammed a vehicle near Stevens and Tietan streets and then sped away. While fleeing, the man is accused of losing control of his truck and crashing into the house near Stevens and Bernard.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled on foot, the release said. However, a cell phone was left behind. Police found a photo of a man on the lock screen of the phone.
When Rios was seen walking by the scene, police recognized him as the man in the photo on the lock screen of the phone. When officers approached him, he ran and tired to hide, the release said.
He was arrested at the scene.