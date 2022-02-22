A Walla Walla man out of jail awaiting trial on charges of stealing a vehicle from his mother has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal more than $500 from the Hop Thief Taphouse in College Place.
Raul Melgar Moreno, 23, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 19, for investigation of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to a College Place Police Department release.
Details on formal charges filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were not available as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22.
At about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alarm at the Hop Thief Taphouse on Southeast Sydnee Lane. When they arrived, they saw a man step outside the building and then hurry back inside after spotting the officers, according to the release.
A call to the business owner verified that no one should be in the building. After forming a perimeter around the building — with the assistance of the Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office — officers began calling for the man to leave the building.
According to the release, when the man refused to leave, police used a K-9 unit to find the man, later identified as Melgar Moreno, hiding under a table.
Melgar Moreno was on pretrial release for an unrelated Feb. 4 case where he’s facing charges of second-degree robbery, vehicle theft, fourth-degree assault, stolen vehicle possession and attempting to a elude police vehicle.
According to the probable cause for arrest affidavit in that case, Melgar Moreno’s mother told police her son entered her room and said he was going to take the car. She said she told him not to. She told police he shoved her onto her bed and took the keys out of her purse.
He was released on his own recognizance Feb. 9.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, he is still in jail for his new charges as of Feb. 22. Bail has been set at $25,000 bond or $2,500 cash.
