A man in jail on four felony charges related to a drug arrest by College Place police in December 2020 was denied a request to go on a monitored release from jail Wednesday, March 10, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
David L. Mills, 38, of Walla Walla is facing seven charges stemming from that arrest, including two drug-related felony charges and two felony charges of illegal gun possession.
During Wednesday's proceedings, attorneys said Mills has a plea deal that he is looking at, although his trial date is still set for April 12.
Mills' attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said Mills has shown great remorse for his actions and is trying to get "clean" again, following a lifetime of drug-related activity that was introduced to him as a child.
Carlson Straube said Mills wants to get into an Oxford House for those recovering from substance abuse while being on an ankle monitor and other supervision. The lawyer said an expert told her that Mills is a good candidate for treatment.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta said Mills had failed the conditions of a prior jail release when he was arrested in December and he didn't see a reason why Mills would do better now.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson allowed Mills to address the court.
"I did not take the chance I had last time," Mills said. "I want treatment, not prison. I need help."
Johnson said bail would remain in place for Mills and didn't grant the conditional release, citing Acosta's objections, but could consider it at a later date pending an expert's evaluation of Mills.
Mills was allegedly trafficking multiple illicit drugs, plus a stolen gun when he was arrested in December, according to the College Place Police Department.