A Walla Walla man has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault after deputies say he repeatedly rammed his 2008 Dodge Ram pickup into a sedan containing two men, Wednesday, March 9, according to court documents.
Richard E. Cornwell III, 33, also faces one charge of first-degree malicious mischief and one charge of reckless driving.
No one was injured in the alleged assault, but court documents state that over $5,000 in damage was done to the sedan.
Bail has been set at $200,000. According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, he was still in custody as of Wednesday, March 16.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Plaza Way after 911 callers reported seeing a red truck ramming into a white sedan.
The sedan was later identified as a Ford Fiesta driven by Kevin Hunt with Scott Matson as a passenger.
According to the arrest report, when a deputy arrived at the scene near the intersection of Plaza Way and Taumarson Road, the Ram was at the scene, but the Fiesta was not.
Matson was walking away from the scene and initially refused orders to stop.
When Walla Walla police join to assist the Sheriff’s Office, Matson was detained while a deputy approached the Ram, according to the report.
The deputy spoke with Cornwell, who said Matson had burglarized his house and that he was chasing him so he could help police locate him, according to the court document.
This story was repeated by Robert Gonzalez, Cornwell’s passenger.
Witnesses, including a 911 caller, however, told police that the red pickup truck was driving recklessly, rammed the sedan multiple times and tried to run it off the road.
Matson declined to provide any information to officers and said he didn’t want to press charges. He was later released without charges, court documents show.
Officers found Hunt with the sedan a few hundred yards away where it had crashed and was off the road, according to the document.
According to the report, Hunt told officers he had given Matson, who is his neighbor, a ride to Cornwell’s residence. He said Matson retrieved some tools and returned to the car.
Hunt told police he saw the red truck approaching fast from behind shortly after departing the residence with Cornwell.
Second-degree assault and first-degree malicious mischief are Class B felonies, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
