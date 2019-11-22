A Walla Walla man appeared Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on multiple felony charges, including forgery and possessing drugs and stolen items.
Efren A. Serrano, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning after Walla Walla police searched him and a home at 148 E. Maple St. and allegedly found multiple drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, meth and psilocybin mushrooms
Officers also found cash, baggies, digital scales, stolen firearms and ammunition and other stolen items, according to court records.
Other people lived at the home, records stated, including Serrano’s girlfriend and her family. She told police “she had tried to get Serrano to stop using and selling pills,” records stated, and “he smokes at least 10 fentanyl pills a day.”
She also said he received items as payment for the drugs, didn’t work or receive government assistance.
Serrano was connected to another case involving using fake money to buy items July 17 at Taj Food Mart, court documents stated.
On Thursday, his bond was set at $50,000, and Julie Carlson Straube was appointed as his attorney. His arraignment hasn’t been scheduled.