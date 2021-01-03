Walla Walla police arrested a local man just after midnight Saturday who is suspected of stealing from at least 10 victims in the area, police reported Sunday.
Antonio Ramon Lomeli, 22, of Walla Walla, is being held at Walla Walla County Jail on $2,900 bail under investigation for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree stolen property possession, five counts of second-degree stolen property possession, unlawful possession of another's ID card, trafficking in stolen property, violation of controlled substance laws for meth and fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
A city patrol officer saw Ramon Lomeli at the Isaacs Street Chevron at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday and knew the man had warrants for his arrest, according to police.
When officers stopped Ramon Lomeli to arrest him for the warrants, they noticed tools in his vehicle that matched those from thefts reported Friday. He was also fingered as a suspect from surveillance footage of a recent burglary.
Officers secured a search warrant for the vehicle and Sunday morning reportedly discovered inside the stolen property from at least 10 local victims of vehicle prowls or burglaries.
Detectives from the street crimes unit have reached eight victims as of mid-day Sunday and were still trying to contact others to get property returned, according to the release.