Two people from Walla Walla were investigated by Oregon State Police this weekend for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident on Highway 11, including one reportedly pointing a gun at another car.
Jeremiah S. Adkins, 41, and Carrie A. Adkins, 39, were investigated for several charges related to the event.
According to a report from OSP, it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of highways 11 and 331 east of Pendleton. A person told troopers that a passenger in their car had a gun pointed at them by a passenger in another car.
The report listed the complaint as a "road rage" incident.
Troopers eventually spotted the car described to them on Interstate 84 near Deadman's Pass and pulled over the vehicle driven by Carrie Adkins.
Troopers investigated Jeremiah Adkins for being a felon with a gun, pointing a gun at someone and menacing. Carrie Adkins was investigated for unlawful gun possession.
Four Walla Walla juveniles were also in the Adkins' vehicle, ages 16, 14, 11 and 4, the reported noted.
Jeremiah Adkins was "cleared by arrest," according to the report, and Carrie Adkins had her investigation referred to Umatilla County District Attorney's office for consideration of her lone charge.