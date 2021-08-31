A Walla Walla man recently released from prison was allegedly found naked inside a stranger’s home and re-arrested.
Jon P. Saunders, 37, had his bail set at $25,000 for the alleged crimes Monday, Aug. 30, by Judge M. Scott Wolfram in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Prosecutors filed charges this week for residential burglary — a Class B felony — and two counts of sexually motivated indecent exposure — Class C felonies.
According to court documents, Saunders was first spotted naked in the 1000 block of Hobson Street shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
A woman described the man to Walla Walla police, and as they patrolled the neighborhood they spotted someone matching the description naked inside a home in the 1200 block of Hobson Street, records showed.
Police knocked on the door, and “about 10 seconds later” heard a woman screaming. She ran out of the house and said there was a strange man naked inside, according to the documents.
Police entered the home and found Saunders attempting to hide himself.
Officers said Saunders appeared “very high” and had scratches on his back. Police arrested him.
The officer said they found evidence that Saunders may have broken in through a dog door. They also found the woman’s garden shed had been entered, and they reportedly found pants in the shed containing Saunders’ identification card, EBT card and a bag of what they suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the court documents.
Saunders has had several other previous felony convictions, including his most recent conviction in October 2020, when he was sentenced to two years in prison, according to the Washington Courts database.
However, many of Saunders’ previous arrests and felony charges had to do with drug possession, which has been deemed non-criminal because of a ruling earlier this year by the Washington state Supreme Court.
According to the database, at least one of his felony convictions was vacated in April.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales said in court that Saunders was recently released from prison and she held some “serious concerns” about his behavior.
“He terrified the woman living at this residence,” Morales said in requesting the $25,000 bail.
Saunders was still listed on the online Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon.
Saunders is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 13 for the new charges.