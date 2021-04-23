A Walla Walla man appearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, April 22, pleaded guilty to assaulting and disrupting staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center earlier this year.
Cody J. Ogden, 22, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and interfering with a health care facility.
According to Ogden's admission read in court, he was in the care of the Walla Walla hospital but was being threatening and disruptive to the staff during a visit there on Jan. 18. He also admitted to throwing a glass of water at a nurse.
Ogden, who has had multiple arrests recently, was to be released so that he could get mental health treatment at Comprehensive Healthcare of Walla Walla, his attorney said.
He's scheduled to be sentenced May 10 in superior court.