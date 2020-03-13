A 32-year-old Walla Walla man has been accused of raping and molesting a girl repeatedly since 2013.
Jerry K. Harris was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Plaza Way by Walla Walla police for investigation of second- and third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.
A 19-year-old woman told police on Dec. 27, 2019, that Harris repeatedly sexually assaulted her starting when she was 12 years old and living in Walla Walla, records stated.
The woman, who lives in Oregon now, became pregnant by Harris three times between the ages of 14 and 19, records stated.
She had attempted to end the relationship several times, but was unsuccessful. She “described being confused about the relationship,” records stated.