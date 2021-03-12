A Walla Walla man waiting to make a plea deal on a case involving illegal drugs and guns was denied a temporary release to see his ailing grandmother in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday morning.
Mark S. Zabor, 32, was arrested in September 2020 by Walla Walla police for allegedly possessing a sawed-off shotgun, meth, drug paraphernalia and false license plates on his car.
Zabor's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said Zabor's grandmother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and he wanted to see her soon. She said he is planning on making a plea deal with prosecutors on March 22, but he wanted to see his grandmother before then.
Carlson Straube said Zabor believes some of his crimes should be dismissed because they go against the Washington Supreme Court's landmark decision in February that effectively neutralized most drug possession cases. It was one of several cases this week in the courtroom that mentioned "Washington state vs. Blake."
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabriel Acosta said Zabor's offenses were different because they also involved illegal guns and drug paraphernalia and Zabor had failed a random drug test in November during a previous conditional release.
"He's had his chances," Acosta said.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied Zabor's request but said the matter could be looked at again once Zabor takes a plea deal.