A Walla Walla man accused of child rape remains in Walla Walla County Jail after the court denied his release following his latest arrest Dec. 9, when he allegedly threw a bicycle at the police officer attempting to capture him.
Stephen L. Cleveland, 24, was on pre-trial release after being charged with first-degree child assault and first-degree child rape stemming from an arrest in May 2019.
A warrant was issued for his re-arrest after he allegedly violated conditions of his release by shoplifting about $163 in items from Walmart in College Place on Nov. 28.
According to a court document filed by the College Place Police Department, a Walmart asset protection employee called dispatch saying she saw a man and woman stuffing several items into reusable shopping bags.
The two allegedly paid for a few items at a self-checkout station without scanning several other items they allegedly had on their person. They left through the tire center at the rear of the store, according to the document.
The Walmart employee followed the two outside, and the couple returned to the store.
When College Place police officers arrived, they identified the man as Cleveland and found he was still wearing his ankle monitor placed as part of his pre-trial release. The two were released after Cleveland contacted his parole officer in the police officers’ presence.
On Dec. 1, prosecutors motioned the court to issue a warrant for Cleveland’s arrest for violating conditions of his release. Judge M. Scott Wolfram issued the warrant, and Cleveland was arrested on Dec. 9.
Because he threw the bicycle at the officer and fled, he’s now also facing a charge of third-degree assault.
In January of this year, Cleveland petitioned the court to remove his ankle monitor. The request was denied.
Cleveland’s trial for his 2019 charges has been delayed several times and is currently set for Feb. 23, 2022.
He was originally arrested May 7, 2019, along with his then-girlfriend, Jenean A. Lucero, when the woman’s two young children were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with multiple injuries police believe were caused by the couple.
After initially being charged with first-degree child assault, Lucero later accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree abandonment of a dependent person.
