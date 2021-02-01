A Walla Walla man accused of abuse and rape against children was denied a request to have his ankle monitor removed while out of jail and awaiting his trial.
Stephen L. Cleveland, 23, is charged with first-degree child assault and first-degree child rape stemming from an arrest in May 2019.
Cleveland appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday to request that his ankle monitor be removed, which was placed as a condition for his pretrial release.
Cleveland's attorney, Julie A. Carlson Straube, said Cleveland has been in perfect compliance with his conditions. Carlson Straube requested Cleveland be moved to house arrest without the electronic device so he would be able to take care of some essential needs.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram denied the request.
Cleveland's trial is slated for March 31.