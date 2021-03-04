A Walla Walla man accused of multiple crimes related to breaking into homes and cars pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Antonio R. Lomeli, 22, said he committed second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling, admitting that he illegally entered a home on the 800 block of Boulder Street, illegally entered a Ford Explorer and stole items belonging to other people in early January.
Lomeli had multiple additional charges dropped as a result of the plea deal with prosecutors.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 15 and he faces up to a year in jail, and possible restitution, pending the ruling from Judge M. Scott Wolfram.