Walla Walla police officials say recent walk-backs of police reform laws mark a step in the right direction.
In March, Gov. Jay Inslee signed three bills that adjusted police reform laws passed in 2021.
The biggest adjustment came in House Bill 2037, which softens 2021’s House Bill 1310 that said police could only detain suspects if they had probable cause to make an arrest. HB 2037 clarifies that police officers may use force to temporarily detain someone fleeing the scene of a crime.
Essentially, it brings back the “Terry stop.” The Terry stop allowed officers to detain someone while investigating a crime.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said last year that law enforcement officers were having to let suspects leave as they investigated the scene. Then, once probable cause was established, the suspect could be long gone.
“And then they have to go looking for them again,” he said at a town hall meeting in Dayton to discuss the first round of changes.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said the newest changes effectively put things back to where they were before reform started, at least when it comes to Terry stops.
He’s frustrated the original change was made to begin with.
“Basically, we just kind of spent a year going in a circle and coming back to, essentially, how it was before the changes,” he said. “We spent about eight months not being able to effectively do our jobs until they changed things back. Pretty frustrating that better communication is not happening in Olympia.”
Local defense attorney Nick Holce, however, sees it as a good thing when lawmakers go back to look at a law that may not have had its desired effects.
“That’s something we like to see,” Holce said. “If there’s a law that’s not working, by all means, fix that law. Defense attorneys and anyone in the criminal justice system will tell you there are a lot statutes that leave us scratching our heads. It’s nice to see when there’s some kind of fix to put in place.”
The newest law does have some changes from how things were before 2021. No force is to be used during Terry stops if the people being detained are compliant, and police must first use de-escalation tactics.
Earlier in March, Inslee signed two other bills modifying parts of last year’s police reform package.
One made clear that officers may use force to help detain or transport people in behavioral health crisis, while the other corrected an oversight that seemed to inadvertently prohibit police departments from possessing certain less-lethal weapons.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said he thinks some changes made in 2021 were good, while others “fixed an existing problem by creating several new ones.”
He said he likes the focus on de-escalation tactics and said it is something he has been requiring in Walla Walla for years.
“De-escalation stuff, you know, that’s a big deal right now,” Bieber said. “I’ve been preaching time, distance and cover, forever. Do you think I want us to use deadly force if we can resolve the situation with use of time, distance and cover?”
He further explained by saying if officers have time to resolve a situation and not rush to use force, keep a safe distance from the suspect, and find proper cover, they are then able to attempt to de-escalate the situation.
He said he thought some of the changes caused more problems than they fixed. One such new problem, the police chief said, is the still-standing change prohibiting vehicle pursuits in the absence of an immediate threat to public safety.
“I think (a problem) is we’re not going to pursue people anymore for doing anything other than killing somebody,” Bieber said, saying that a very small percentage of pursuits end in a crash.
“Our pursuit policy was very tight before,” Bieber said. “But now we can’t have any (pursuits) … If that’s what we’re going to do as a society, OK. You just have to understand, if you get your car stolen, we aren’t pursuing it.”
Bieber said he thinks the initial changes were an “emotional knee-jerk reaction” to national issues and that the legislators are now realizing they need to put somethings back. He said he thinks the rules will continue to be adjusted for some time.
“I think it’s going to take five to 10 years to amend things and get things back to a decent balance,” Bieber said. “They started this year in the legislature, and I’m sure they will continue in the future, but it will take a little while to balance things back out.”
Holce thinks legislators are trying solve a situation that many people feel needs solving.
“It’s clear the legislature is trying to address something that has been on the forefront of public minds for some time,” he said. “The way the laws are written, a lot of them, are protections for society but are also restrictions on what law enforcement can and cannot do.”
Holce thinks lawmakers are trying keep everyone — the public and officers alike — as safe as possible.
“When it comes to Terry stops, the legislature, I think, was just saying, ‘Hey, let’s make them as safe for everyone as we can,’” he said.
Holce said that because things can go wrong in contact between the police and the public, he understands police wanting to be able to use force to keep control of a situation.
The issue with that, he said, is most contacts are not with people who will become violent, and force often isn’t warranted.
“We understand that anytime an officer stops someone, they don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
“The flip side of that is that a lot of individuals that are stopped are average joes that aren’t violent … I think that’s what the legislature was contemplating. That not every Terry stop is going to be an instance where an officer is going in a tough situation.”
“But,” he underscored, “the officer doesn’t know that.”
He said both situations need to be considered.
“You have to balance that with not terrifying someone who just shoplifted from Walmart,” he said. “In both aspects, we are looking at community safety in the end. As much as the legislature tries to get it right, there’s never going to be a perfect statute.”
Information from The Associated Press was included in this story.
