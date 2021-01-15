By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
A trained Walla Walla police dog sniffed out crime in College Place on Wednesday, according to a news release.
K-9 Watts, the English springer spaniel who started with Walla Walla Police Department in August and is trained to detect drugs, and his handler, Officer Eric Eastman, were working with the Street Crimes unit and learned of a potential stash of drugs.
Watts and Eastman checked more than 20 storage units at a College Place facility before Watts detected a drug odor at one unit. Officers obtained a search warrant and found methamphetamine, a gun and some documents inside.
The meth measured at 1¼ pounds, according to the release, which is enough for about 1,200 doses.
Seth C. Cuhna, 35, of Walla Walla, was the reported leaser of the unit. He was already in Walla Walla County Jail under different charges, according to the release. Additional drug charges were leveled against him.
Cuhna is now charged with a felony Department of Corrections violation, a felony weapons violation, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and one charge of manufacturing, delivering and possessing an illegal drug with the intent to sell.
He made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday morning where his bail was set at $24,500, with his arraignment scheduled for a later date.