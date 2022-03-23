A firefighter and paramedic employed by the City of Walla Walla has been arrested on charges of child molestation.
Anthony Spada was booked into Walla Walla County Jail at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, on alleged first- and second-degree child molestation charges, both of which are felonies, as well as communicating with a minor child for immoral purposes, a gross misdemeanor.
No bail has been set.
City Manager Nabiel Shawa said in a news statement Wednesday afternoon that Spada was arrested by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting the investigation. Once that has been completed, the city will begin its internal investigation process, Shawa said.
Spada has been employed by the City of Walla Walla since 2003, officials said. He has been placed on administrative leave, instructed to stay out of city offices and to not contact city employees, pending the Sheriff’s investigation and guidance from legal counsel.
“This is upsetting news to the entire community and city family, particularly our outstanding fire department,” Shawa said.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family.”