Walla Walla firefighter and paramedic Anthony Spada, who was arrested Wednesday, March 23, on booking charges of child molestation, was released on his own recognizance Thursday, March 24.
Spada is still awaiting formal charges to be filed by County Prosecutor James Nagle’s office.
The prosecution did not ask for bail but did ask that Judge Brandon L. Johnson order Spada to not have any unsupervised contact with any minors while he is out of jail.
Johnson agreed.
The probable cause affidavit shows Spada is accused of inappropriately touching a minor whom he knows, as well as showing the minor pornographic content.
Spada is represented by Walla Walla attorney William D McCool.
Spada was arrested by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office after the Walla Walla Police Department asked the office to take over the investigation to avoid any potential conflicts of interest since Spada is also a city employee.
“Our detective bureau conducted an investigation and developed probable cause to make an arrest,” Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said in a release.
Klundt also said the office has not authorized the Walla Walla city government to release any information related to the office’s investigation.
Spada, who has worked for Walla Walla since 2003, has been placed on administrative leave, instructed to stay out of city offices and to not contact city employees, pending the Sheriff’s investigation and guidance from legal counsel.