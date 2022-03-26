Anthony Spada, 46, a Walla Walla firefighter and paramedic accused of child molestation, has been formally charged by County Prosecutor James Nagle’s office, court documents show.
The formal charges — first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes — match the booking charges for Spada's arrest on Wednesday, March 23, by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Communication with a minor for immoral purposes is a misdemeanor.
Spada is due back in court Monday, April 4, for arraignment.
The probable cause affidavit shows Spada is accused of inappropriately touching a minor whom he knows, as well as showing the minor pornographic content.
Spada was released on his own recognizance Thursday, March 24. He has been ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.
Spada, who has worked for Walla Walla since 2003, has been placed on administrative leave, instructed to stay out of city offices and to not contact city employees, pending the Sheriff’s investigation and guidance from legal counsel.