A Walla Walla man, who was convicted in 2014 to conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree child rape.
Gerald C. Gonzalez Jr., 26, was accused of raping an 8-year-old boy on June 1. Police say the boy was swimming at a friend’s home on Martha Street when the assault occurred, court records stated.
The boy later told his mother of the assault, records stated, and he was interviewed by a Child Protective Services investigator.
Gonzalez’s trial was scheduled for Sept. 4.
In the 2014 case, Gonzalez made a plea deal with prosecutors to have several other charges dropped related to his involvement in a 2013 drive-by shooting in Walla Walla that injured a man and woman. His sentence in that case included 49 days in jail with credit for 49 served.