Union-Bulletin Court Report

A Walla Walla man, who was convicted in 2014 to conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree child rape.

Gerald C. Gonzalez Jr., 26, was accused of raping an 8-year-old boy on June 1. Police say the boy was swimming at a friend’s home on Martha Street when the assault occurred, court records stated.

The boy later told his mother of the assault, records stated, and he was interviewed by a Child Protective Services investigator.

Gonzalez’s trial was scheduled for Sept. 4.

In the 2014 case, Gonzalez made a plea deal with prosecutors to have several other charges dropped related to his involvement in a 2013 drive-by shooting in Walla Walla that injured a man and woman. His sentence in that case included 49 days in jail with credit for 49 served.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you