A Walla Walla man, convicted in 2016 for robbery and rape, pleaded not guilty Monday to hitting another man and firing a gun into an apartment floor in June.
D’Sean E.M. Marks, 26, was charged with first- and third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful aiming/discharging a firearm, after he allegedly entered an apartment in the 400 block of North Palouse Street, struck Ernesto Moreno, 23, and fired a gun into the floor on June 19.
Marks was arrested on June 22. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5.
Marks has been involved in several other local cases, including robbery and rape in 2016. In that case, his sentence included four years in prison, with credit for 83 days served, and a year and a half of community custody.