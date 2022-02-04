Two alleged local members of the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were arrested Thursday, Feb. 3, for allegedly illegally possessing firearms.
John A. Smith, 49, and John A. Smith Jr., 32, were both arrested during simultaneous warrant searches in Walla Walla and College Place led by the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
WWPD Sgt. Steve Potter said the two suspects are father and son.
The task force is made up of law enforcement officers from the Walla Walla and College Place police departments, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Department of Corrections.
The older Smith was arrested in the 00 block of Southeast 10th Street in College Place.
His son was arrested in the 1900 block of Melrose Street in Walla Walla.
According to the probable cause affidavits, both suspects are convicted felons and are not allowed to be in possession of firearms.
The probable cause affidavit for the older Smith states that one revolver, a compatible holster and a speed loader with six rounds of ammunition were recovered in the search of the College Place residence.
The probable cause affidavit for the younger Smith states that three firearms — two shotguns and a handgun — were recovered in the search of the Walla Walla residence.
Both probable cause affidavits said the defendants were cooperative and were arrested without incident.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram ruled that police had probable cause to arrest the two suspects for investigation of second degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Details on whether formal charges have been filed by the county prosecutor were not available Friday, Feb. 4, nor was bail information.
However, according to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, neither man was in jail as of 4 p.m. Friday.
The coordinated search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation involving the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the local chapters and their members' ties to crimes committed here and in Georgia, the WWPD release said.
Two other connected search warrants were served at the same time in Spokane by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force. Neither of the Spokane searches led to arrests.
In September, 2021, a Milton-Freewater man, Dustin L. Wendelin, 40, who was a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary, was arrested for a violent beating of a man in Georgia. He was extricated to Georgia later that month.
Police at the time said Wendelin was suspected of holding a leadership role in a local chapter of the Pagan Outlaws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.