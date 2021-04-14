Concealed pistol permits and pistol transfers spiked in 2020, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office annual report released recently.
Other statistics in the report revealed trends opposite to those reported earlier this year by police departments in Walla Walla and College Place, including an increase in county theft and burglary.
"Remember, look at the data with a critical eye as it provides only one aspect of what is going on in our county, and it will help us shape our strategy well into the future," Sheriff Mark Crider wrote in the report.
The uptick in pistol transfers of ownership went from 880 in 2019 to 1,208 last year. The 37% increase came after a state law was enacted in 2019 that changed some rules for gun ownership transfers.
The additional transfers was coupled with more concealed-carry permit requests — at 1,043 in 2020 compared to 837 the year prior, a 25% increase.
Both of those markers in 2020 likely come as no surprise since gun sales, ammunition sales and gun transfers tend to spike during election years. The Sheriff's Office is also the only agency that has remained open during the pandemic for finger-printing, which is necessary for the permits, Crider said.
Burglary, theft, vehicle theft, fraud and robbery all made jumps in 2020, according to the report.
In contrast, Walla Walla and College Place generally saw decreases in those categories, and those departments also generally saw a decrease in violent crimes.
Sex offenses and assaults either increased or remained fairly steady in the sheriff's report.
Some things that did decrease in 2020 were overall traffic stops and overall incidents.
Deputies responded to about 13,000 general incidents in 2018 and 2019 compared to about 11,000 in 2020, which likely had to do with fewer people out and about during state-mandated quarantine.
However, despite having about 400 fewer traffic stops in 2020 compared to 2019, deputies actually wrote about 100 more tickets, according to the report.
The county also saw an increase in criminal cases in 2020. The number came it at 1,331, up from 1,257 the previous year.
The Sheriff's Office is looking at a planned budget of $5.13 million this year, up from $4.68 million in 2020 and $4.39 million in 2019. Employees take up most of that budget, with $4.43 million slated in 2021 for payroll and benefits.
The Sheriff's Office is the sole law enforcement agency for the cities of Waitsburg and Prescott, plus unincorporated areas such as Touchet, Dixie, Burbank and Wallula.
The county's report does not include the crime statistics already released by the College Place and Walla Walla police departments.
The report also noted three new deputies were hired by the office to fill about "75 years of experience" left by recent retirements, Crider said.
Crider also awarded Jared Brown with the 2020 Sgt. Tom Bowman Deputy of the Year award and Lloyd Redberg with the new Administrative Employee of the Year award.
The full report is online at ubne.ws/2020sheriff.