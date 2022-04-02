For the last eight election cycles — dating back to 1990 — James Nagle’s name has been listed on the ballot every four years for the position of Walla Wallla County prosecuting attorney.
In 2022, that changes. Nagle, 67, has decided not to seek an additional term.
He said his age played a role in his decision.
“If I knew how long I was going to live, I think I would keep doing it,” Nagle said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I think I'm kind of getting the hang of it. But age, I think, is the biggest determination. It’s not that I’m getting slower at the job … But I think it’s time to do something else.”
Nagle was first appointed to the position by the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners in 1988 to finish an unexpired term when the spot was left vacated.
He took office Jan. 1, 1989.
In all but one of his reelection races since, he has run unopposed.
“In 2002, (Walla Walla city attorney) Tim Donaldson ran against me,” Nagle said.
Nagle won a tight race that year. No one has run against him since.
“There are two theories behind that. One is I was doing a good job. The other is no one else wanted a job,” he added with a laugh. “I don’t know which is true.”
Before being appointed to office, Nagle served as a deputy prosecutor for the county for about five years. Before that, he worked in private practice, including taking criminal cases as a defense attorney — from 1979 to 1985.
Nagle said he’s unsure what he will do in retirement.
“I have no idea,” he said. “A lot of people say you spend the first year after being a prosecutor just decompressing.”
Retirement is something Nagle has been considering for a while.
“I have been thinking about it,” Nagle said. “It’s time.”
Gabe Acosta — who has been Nagle’s chief deputy since returning to the office after a year away in 1996 — has announced he will file to run for Nagle's job.
As of the time of publication of this article, no one else has stated an intention to file for the position to the U-B. Filing week for the 2022 elections is May 16-20.
