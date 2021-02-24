The Walla Walla County Superior Court jury trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his co-worker in October 2019 began this week.
Pasco resident Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 31, is accused of shooting at Leopoldo Nunez Parra multiple times, including in the head, during an altercation at Hanging H Farm on Attalia East Road near Wallula.
Sheriff’s deputies found Nunez Parra dead when they arrived on scene Oct. 9, 2019. He was in the driver’s seat of a 2006 white Ford F550, with the engine running and the gear still shifted to drive, according to court records.
Chavez Beltran, who allegedly told Walla Walla dispatch at 6:50 p.m. that “he had shot someone in the head who he said tried to take his gun,” has been in Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest on $1 million bond and a charge of second-degree murder.
Jury selection for his trial was completed Tuesday, said court Clerk Kathy Martin. Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday.
Chavez Beltran is being represented by attorney Robin Olson. Judge Brandon Johnson is overseeing the trial, which is being conducted at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center to help comply with pandemic-related precautions.