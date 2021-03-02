A Walla Walla County jury found Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 31, of Pasco guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday afternoon after reviewing evidence related to his involvement in the shooting death of Leopoldo Nunez Parra, 42, of Pasco.
The 12 jurors handed their verdict to Judge Brandon L. Johnson at 2 p.m. after about four hours of deliberation at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center, where the murder trial took place for COVID-19-related precautions.
The special instruction given to the jury was to find whether Chavez Beltran was armed with a firearm at the time of Nunez Parra's death in October 2019, and they affirmed that he was.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle, who was the lead prosecutor in the trial, said Chavez Beltran faces a range of 10-18 years in prison with another five years possible because of a firearm being involved.
Sentencing could take place in about four to six weeks after an investigation from the Department of Corrections, which is standard procedure for violent offenses, Nagle said.
Chavez Beltran was accused of shooting Nunez Parra multiple times in the cab of a pickup truck while they were on a job site for Burbank's Mehlenbacher Farms, according to court testimony. Chavez Beltran argued for self defense, saying Nunez Parra had come at him and was reaching for the accused's gun before and during the shooting that occurred on Attalia East Road near Wallula.
As the jury's finding was read, Chavez Beltran slowly shook his head. He was listening to an interpreter through headphones. His mother and father were present, holding hands and remaining quiet and still.
"The facts (of this case) were relatively simple," Nagle said. "But the issue was a difficult one ... this definitely brings some closure for the family."
A few of Nunez Parra's family members were present but declined to comment on the case Tuesday.
Chavez Beltran's attorney, Robin Olson, also declined to comment Tuesday.
The final day of testimony and closing arguments was Monday. The seven-day trial was the second trial this year for the county as cases slowly begin to get rolling after a yearlong pause, mostly due to COVID-19 precautions.