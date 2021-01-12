Bail was set Monday at $75,000 for a Walla Walla man accused of pointing a shotgun at a woman and her adult son early Friday.
Craig H. Ramsey, 47, appeared in court Monday afternoon from Walla Walla County Jail via a video link. He is being held for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and violation of a protection order.
Ramsey addressed the court and said he was innocent of the charges presented.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon Johnson said for assault in the first degree, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment and/or a fine of $50,000. For unlawful imprisonment, the maximum penalty is up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,0000.
Walla Walla Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales said Ramsey has a pending charge of assault for domestic violence involving the same victim, and the suspect is currently on a stipulated order of continuance due to another domestic violence offense with the same victim.
“Now we have an even more severe case where we have a shotgun and a knife ... allegedly being used to threaten the victim and pointed not only at her but also at her son,” Morales said.
The court granted a pre-charge, no-contact order to prevent the defendant from having contact with the alleged victim.