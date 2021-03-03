A post-trial release from jail was denied Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Waitsburg woman convicted of killing her boyfriend and awaiting sentencing for the crime.
Leslie M. Moreno, 27, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter by a Walla Walla County jury last month, related to the stabbing death of Marcus J. Allessio, 25, of Waitsburg in December 2018.
Last week, Moreno requested a temporary release so that she could see her children before she is sentenced. She is facing 8-10 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram listened to arguments from attorneys again Wednesday. He had previously received a memorandum from prosecutors detailing objections to the release.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen said the emotional harm to the Allessio family should be considered, as well as Moreno's lack of compliance while in Walla Walla County Jail.
Christensen said her previous experience in another county was that courts would not consider temporary releases for criminals convicted of such offenses.
"... But that's clearly not the history in this county," Christensen said. "... We're gonna let her have a mini-vacation while she's awaiting sentencing? The state opposes."
Moreno's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said the county does have a history of releasing people who have been found guilty of manslaughter and she emphasized again that Moreno was not going to "flee to Mexico."
"We can't be anymore clear," Carlson Straube said. "... She can't even travel anywhere."
Wolfram denied the request, citing reports of poor behavior while in jail as one of his main reasons.
However, the judge said efforts to get Moreno in contact with her daughter should be honored by jail staff while she is in custody.
Moreno has two daughters, but Christensen said in court that one of them is no longer in contact her mother.